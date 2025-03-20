Australian Nick Kyrgios won his first match since 2022 as he fought back from a set down to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

Kyrgios's career has been blighted by injuries in the last two years and he had to retire from his first round match at Indian Wells earlier this month.

The flamboyant 29-year-old had suffered pain in his surgically reconstructed right wrist — a procedure that left him on the sidelines for 18 months.