All the great teams have them: Tenacious goal scorers that come up big in important moments, boasting prowess and profile in equal measure.

But it’s not just about the iconic goals and eye-catching trickery — just as crucial to the acclaim of such players is a commonly shared backstory of ambition and perseverance fueled by a burning desire to succeed at the very highest level.

Nadeshiko Japan and Utah Royals striker Mina Tanaka amply fits this categorization. The 30-year-old has always been a player of high-renown within the Japanese women’s soccer sphere, but it is her team’s recent triumph at the SheBelieves Cup in February that has elevated her global status to new heights.