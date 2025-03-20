All the great teams have them: Tenacious goal scorers that come up big in important moments, boasting prowess and profile in equal measure.
But it’s not just about the iconic goals and eye-catching trickery — just as crucial to the acclaim of such players is a commonly shared backstory of ambition and perseverance fueled by a burning desire to succeed at the very highest level.
Nadeshiko Japan and Utah Royals striker Mina Tanaka amply fits this categorization. The 30-year-old has always been a player of high-renown within the Japanese women’s soccer sphere, but it is her team’s recent triumph at the SheBelieves Cup in February that has elevated her global status to new heights.
