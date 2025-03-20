Eddie Jordan, the charismatic Irish entrepreneur whose Formula One team gave Michael Schumacher his grand prix debut in 1991, has died of prostate cancer at age 76 at his home in South Africa, his family said on Thursday.

Jordan, who later became a television pundit, entered Formula One with his eponymous Silverstone-based team in 1991 and ran it until 2005. After multiple changes of name and ownership, it now competes as Aston Martin.

"EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence," the family said in a statement.