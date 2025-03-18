Svend Brodersen was fascinated with Japan as a child — now the German goalkeeper plays in the country and is fondly known as an "otaku," someone obsessed with Japanese pop culture.

The Hamburg-born 27-year-old also has a Japanese wife, speaks the language and is thinking of studying at a Japanese university when he retires.

"I think everybody has an otaku inside," Brodersen said, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the title of his favourite Japanese manga, "One Punch Man."