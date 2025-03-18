In an opening day matchup that featured more Japanese star power than ever, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani had two hits and scored a pair of runs, while Yamamoto reigned on the mound with his splitter to help the defending World Series champions to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs in the MLB season opener at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday night.

"This is the best feeling," Yamamoto said. "The cheering of the fans gave us power."