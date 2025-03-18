Matt Shaw, the No. 1 prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization, is ready to make his MLB debut in Tokyo and begin what he and the team hope is a long and prosperous career.

“It's super exciting,” Shaw told The Japan Times during the team’s practice on Monday, one day before the Cubs open the MLB season against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome.

“It's such a great opportunity and something I've been looking forward to for a while. So it's just great to be here. We're having a ton of fun. We're enjoying Japan, and we're really excited for the games.”