Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has been drawn to face Yokohama F Marinos from Japan in next month's quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League Elite, with fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal to take on tournament debutants Gwangju FC of South Korea.
Al-Ahli, the third club from Saudi Arabia to reach the last eight, will play Thailand's Buriram United while Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale will face Al-Sadd from Qatar.
All four quarterfinals will be played in Jeddah as part of a centralized competition that will also see the Saudi Arabian port city hosting the semifinals and final.
Al-Hilal, winner of the title on a record four occasions, will meet Gwangju in the opening game of the finals phase on April 25.
Yokohama F Marinos, the runner-up last year, plays Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli faces Buriram United on April 26 with Kawasaki to take on Al-Sadd on April 27.
The semifinals will be played on April 29 and 30, with the final to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City on May 3.
