The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins after the pair agreed to contract extensions, according to multiple reports on Sunday night.

The receivers told Fox Sports, with figures confirmed by an NFL Network report, details of the new pacts. Chase, who was entering the final year of his most recent deal, agreed to a four-year, $161 million contract that includes $112 million guaranteed.

The annual average salary of $40.25 million sets the league record for most lucrative for a non-quarterback.