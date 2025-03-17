Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s MLB debut was a disaster.

Yamamoto had put up video game numbers with the Orix Buffaloes in NPB, and his first MLB contract — 12 years, $325 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a record deal for a pitcher — similarly stretched the bounds of reality.

The first time Yamamoto pitched in an MLB game, however, he turned heads for a much different reason. He only lasted one inning against the San Diego Padres in Seoul last March. He allowed five runs, and his ERA after one big league start was 45.00.