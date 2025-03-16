Denmark's Holger Rune beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 to reach the Indian Wells ATP Masters final on Saturday, denying the Russian world No. 6 a third straight trip to the title match.

Rune, ranked 13th, snapped a seven-match losing streak in semifinals and will face either two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Britain's Jack Draper on Sunday.

"It means everything," Rune said. "The job is not over yet, but it feels amazing. Playing Daniil is one of the toughest challenges for me on tour. I obviously had the right tactics, but it was still so difficult because he puts in great effort and is super solid."