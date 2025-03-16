Marco Odermatt clinched the men's overall and giant slalom World Cup Alpine skiing crystal globes for the fourth year in a row on Saturday after finishing second in a Swiss podium sweep.

Compatriot Loic Meillard was the winner of the penultimate giant slalom of the season in Hafjell, Norway, with Thomas Tumler finishing third.

Odermatt, 27, had already secured the super-G globe for the third year in a row and is the runaway favorite to also clinch the downhill title at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, next week.