Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali will travel to Bangkok next week following the Australian Grand Prix for talks over a potential race in the Thai capital, he told Sky Sports.

The Italian ex-Ferrari boss, who has just extended his contract to remain Formula One president and chief executive until 2029, is keen to examine new markets as the sport soars in popularity.

The majority of Formula One's 24-race schedule is locked in for several years, but the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort is guaranteed only until 2026.