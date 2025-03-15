Shohei Ohtani used social media to let everyone know he was back home when the Los Angeles Dodgers touched down at Haneda Airport on Thursday.

He used his bat on Saturday night.

Ohtani gave the thousands of fans who filled the seats at Tokyo Dome exactly what they were hoping for with a two-run home run off Shosei Togo that was the highlight of the Dodgers’ 5-1 win over the Yomiuri Giants in an exhibition.