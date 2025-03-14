Lando Norris fired a warning shot to outpace world champion Max Verstappen and top the timesheets in first practice for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Friday, with Lewis Hamilton 12th on his Ferrari debut.

McLaren's Norris powered round the Albert Park circuit in fine weather with a best time of 1:17.252 on soft tires ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz in a session that was red-flagged twice.

The second incident saw Haas rookie Ollie Bearman smash into the barriers and lose his rear right wheel in an accident that left debris littering the track.