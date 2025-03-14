Lando Norris fired a warning shot to outpace world champion Max Verstappen and top the timesheets in first practice for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Friday, with Lewis Hamilton 12th on his Ferrari debut.
McLaren's Norris powered round the Albert Park circuit in fine weather with a best time of 1:17.252 on soft tires ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz in a session that was red-flagged twice.
The second incident saw Haas rookie Ollie Bearman smash into the barriers and lose his rear right wheel in an accident that left debris littering the track.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.