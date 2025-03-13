Twice-champion Iga Swiatek thrashed Czech Karolina Muchova 6-1 6-1 to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals on Tuesday before men's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev moved into the last eight with a 6-4 6-0 win over American Tommy Paul.

For Swiatek, victory continued her relentless march through the Californian desert tournament, where the Polish second seed has dropped only six games in her three matches.

In another late-starting match after several rain delays throughout the day, Medvedev needed only 12 minutes to claim the opening four games and recovered from a brief dip during the roller-coaster opening set to ease through.