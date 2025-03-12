Paris Saint-Germain's penalty shootout triumph over Liverpool on Tuesday in an epic Champions League tie is a statement win for the French club's new project in the post-Kylian Mbappe era and confirms that it is a serious contender to win the trophy.

PSG was formerly almost a laughing stock around Europe for its ability to lose big Champions League knockout ties in improbable circumstances.

Yet this heavyweight last-16 showdown against the English Premier League leaders could not have contrasted more sharply with past implosions against the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid.