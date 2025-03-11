Al-Nassr's Jhon Duran scored twice and Cristiano Ronaldo netted a penalty as the Saudi Pro League side booked a place in the Asian Champions League Elite last eight on Monday with a 3-0 win over Iran's Esteghlal while Qatar's Al-Sadd beat Al-Wasl.

Akram Afif was instrumental in Al-Sadd's 3-1 victory in Doha and got on the scoresheet as he led Felix Sanchez's side to a 4-2 aggregate win over the side from the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Nassr's win in Riyadh came after a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Tehran last week and takes Stefano Pioli's team into the quarter-finals, which will be played in Jeddah as part of a centralized tournament from April 25 to May 3.