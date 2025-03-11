It is easy to miss the headquarters of the International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF), which is run by a North Korean from a modest house on the outskirts of Vienna, a city with a long reputation as a nest of spies.

The oldest of the martial art's global bodies, it claims more than 100,000 members in "at least 100 countries."

But court documents show that for four years Austria has been trying to kick out Ri Yong Son, who it suspects of breaking United Nations sanctions by funneling foreign currency to Pyongyang.