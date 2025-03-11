New York Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole is to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the club confirmed on Monday, dealing a massive blow to the Bronx Bombers' preparations for the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

Cole, who complained of elbow soreness after his most recent pre-season outing last Thursday, had traveled to Los Angeles to receive a second opinion from sports injury expert Dr. Neal El Attrache.

Following that consultation on Monday, the Yankees confirmed that Cole would have Tommy John surgery in California on Tuesday to repair a torn right ulnar collateral ligament.