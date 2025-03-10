The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big-time move on Sunday night by acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks for a second-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Metcalf reportedly will sign a five-year, $150 million deal with the Steelers.

The teams reportedly are also swapping draft picks in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Metcalf requested a trade last week and the Seahawks agreed to see if they could grant his wish.

Metcalf, 27, narrowly missed his fourth career 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024 by catching 66 passes for 992 yards and five scores in 15 games (12 starts). He topped 1,000 in 2020, 2022 and 2023 with his career best of 1,303 coming in 2020.

The two-time Pro Bowl pick has 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in 97 career games (93 starts) in six seasons with the Seahawks, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Pittsburgh could enter next season with two top-notch receivers in Metcalf and George Pickens unless the Steelers decide to deal the latter.

Along with Friday's reported trade of quarterback Geno Smith to Las Vegas for a third-round pick, Seattle is now set to own four of the top 68 and six of the top 82 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.