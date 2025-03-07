Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has said he is the opposite of racist following allegations made against him by his club's Turkish rival Galatasaray.

The 62-year-old Portuguese was accused by Galatasaray of making racist comments following the scoreless Super Lig draw between the teams last week, after which he said the home side's bench had been "jumping like monkeys."

"They (Galatasaray) were not clever in the way they attacked me, because they didn't know my past," Mourinho, who has coached Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United during his career, told Sky Sports in an interview.