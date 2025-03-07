Lewis Hamilton felt the force of the Ferrari faithful as he and teammate Charles Leclerc sped around Milan's Piazza Castello on Thursday before heading to Australia for the start of the Formula One season.

Some 35,000 "tifosi" attended the event as seven-time world champion Hamilton performed smoking tire burnouts after filling the city streets with noise.

Hamilton drove a 2021 SF21 car while Leclerc was at the wheel of an SF90, the car in which he won his first race for the team in 2019, with both running at the same time and passing each other.