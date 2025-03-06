Australian tennis great Fred Stolle, who won two Grand Slam titles in the 1960s and later enjoyed a lengthy career as a television commentator, has died at age 86, Tennis Australia said on Thursday.

Stolle was part of a golden generation of Australian players who dominated the men's game at the end of the amateur and start of the professional era along with Rod Laver, Roy Emerson, Ken Rosewall, John Newcombe and Tony Roche.

A tall, athletic player, Stolle lost his first five Grand Slam finals — all but one to his close friend Emerson — before finally beating Roche to win the French Open in 1965.