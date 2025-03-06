It doesn't look like Tiger Woods will be playing in next week's Players Championship, if his remarks at Tuesday's TGL event are any indication.

With the Masters looming five weeks away, it may prove challenging for the 15-time major champion to be ready for Augusta.

Speaking at Tuesday's stop on the tech-driven league he helped create, Woods cited the recent death of his mother, Kultida, and his work on the PGA Tour policy board as reasons why he hasn't had the desire to work on his game.

"This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it," Woods told Sports Illustrated. "My heart is really not into practicing right now. I've had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things.

"Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule."

Next week's Players Championship will be followed by the Valspar Championship.

The last official tournament Woods played was a missed cut at the 2024 British Open last July.

Woods, continuing to recover from a 2021 car crash, underwent a sixth back procedure in September, passed up the Hero World Challenge, then joined his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in December.

Woods has to decide by Friday if he's competing in the Players.