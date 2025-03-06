Washington Capitals star captain Alex Ovechkin is turning his pursuit of the NHL record for goals scored into a fundraiser for pediatric cancer.

Ovechkin announced Wednesday the founding of "The GR8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer," pledging to donate money for each goal he scores from now through the rest of his career to the V Foundation. The money is earmarked toward research for childhood cancer, with 100% of funds raised set to go to the cause.

The Capitals captain has 884 career goals, 10 shy of tying hockey legend Wayne Gretzky for the all-time mark.