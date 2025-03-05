Anderson Lopes' first-half header earned Yokohama F. Marinos a 1-0 first leg lead over Shanghai Port in the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday while Buriram United shared a 0-0 draw with visitors Johor Darul Ta'zim in Thailand.

Steve Holland's Marinos side will take a slender advantage into the second leg in Yokohama next Tuesday despite dominating for large portions of the game.

Shanghai Port goalkeeper Yan Junling kept his team in the encounter, denying Lopes as early as the 10th minute.

But the Brazilian, now the tournament's joint-leading scorer with seven goals, made no mistake in the 30th minute when he nodded in from close range after Daiya Tono clipped the ball towards his unmarked teammate.

Yan made two fine saves in the last five minutes to prevent Marinos from extending their lead, the first to deny Yan Matheus before frustrating Lopes again with a sharp save low to his left.

Home striker Suphanat Mueanta went closest to breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute in Buriram, the Thailand international seeing his header palmed over the bar by JDT goalkeeper Andoni Zubiaurre.

Malaysian league champions JDT will host Buriram in the second leg in Johor next Tuesday while Shanghai Port travel to Yokohama's International Stadium.

The teams are battling for a place in the quarterfinal draw, which will take place in Kuala Lumpur on March 17 and will feature four teams each from West and East Asia.

The remaining rounds of the competition will be played on a centralized basis in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, with the quarterfinals to be held on April 25 and 26, the semifinals on April 29 and 30, while the final will be played on May 3.