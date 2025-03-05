Formula One champion McLaren will still be the team to beat when the season starts in Australia next week, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Tuesday.

McLaren edged Ferrari, which now has seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on board, to the title by 14 points last season as it was crowned champion for the first time in 26 years.

Formula One data indicated the team — based in Woking, England — was quicker than Ferrari on low fuel, with a slightly smaller advantage on race pace, in testing in Bahrain last week.