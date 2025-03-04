Houston Dash forward Yuki Nagasato has retired from professional soccer following a storied career that spans more than two decades and several continents.

Nagasato's seven seasons in the National Women's Soccer League includes stints with the Chicago Red Stars (2017-2019, 2022-23), Louisville Racing (2021) and Houston, where she played in 24 games across all competitions in the 2024 season.

The 37-year-old appeared in 134 NWSL matches (114 starts), recording 23 goals and 25 assists.