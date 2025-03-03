Stefanos Tsitsipas went nearly a year without a trophy before immediately reaping the rewards of changing his equipment as the Greek captured the Dubai Championships crown on Saturday while playing with a new "mystery" racket.

The 26-year-old's first tour title since Monte Carlo last April ended his long drought in ATP 500 tournaments and vaulted him back into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time since May.

"These are the things we're fighting for as professional tennis players," said Tsitsipas, who climbed to No. 9 in the world after the latest rankings were released on Monday.