Manchester United's dismal season hit a new low as the reigning FA Cup champion crashed out after a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat against Fulham in the fifth round on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim's side trailed after Calvin Bassey's first-half opener at Old Trafford before Bruno Fernandes equalized to force a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the hero in the shootout as he saved shots from Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee, with the visitors converting all four of their kicks.