Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping the glamor of the Champions League can galvanize his injury-ravaged squad from its Premier League funk.

The Gunners' dream of a first league title in 21 years appears over after falling 13 points behind runaway leader Liverpool.

Conquering Europe for the first time now appears to be Arsenal's only chance of ending a five-year trophy drought, and a kind last-16 draw with PSV Eindhoven could buy Arteta time to get some of his key attackers back.