A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) program aimed at building cooperation with law enforcement in Europe led to seizures of more than 25 tons of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), and officials now hope to see a similar impact in Oceania and Asia.

WADA launched the Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) program in Europe in 2022, hoping it might lead to five anti-doping operations being launched among the 48 countries that participated.

Nearly a year after the end of the program, there are more than 100 operations still ongoing across the continent, over 25 tons of illicit PEDs seized and 25 laboratories shut down, WADA's I&I Director Gunter Younger said.