Adrian Newey will be literally going back to the drawing board when Formula One's foremost designer starts work at Aston Martin on Monday.
The 66-year-old Briton, whose departure from Red Bull was announced last May, famously likes to work with pencil and paper in a sport awash with supercomputers and data-crunching on a mind-blowing scale.
"His office is ready, the drawing board's there," team principal Andy Cowell told reporters during testing in Bahrain last week.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.