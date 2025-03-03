Adrian Newey will be literally going back to the drawing board when Formula One's foremost designer starts work at Aston Martin on Monday.

The 66-year-old Briton, whose departure from Red Bull was announced last May, famously likes to work with pencil and paper in a sport awash with supercomputers and data-crunching on a mind-blowing scale.

"His office is ready, the drawing board's there," team principal Andy Cowell told reporters during testing in Bahrain last week.