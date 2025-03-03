Italy's Federica Brignone moved closer to her second World Cup overall title when she won the super-G in Kvitfjell on Sunday morning, extending her lead over Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, who was edged into second place.

Brignone, the 2020 overall champion who came fourth and fifth in the two downhills this weekend, pushed her run to the limit, taking risks as she flew down the mountain, very nearly missing a gate.

The 34-year-old, who was wearing bib No. 6, recovered her balance to clock 1 minute, 30.11 seconds, finishing 0.06 seconds ahead of her Swiss rival.