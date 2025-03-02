Manchester City survived an FA Cup scare for the second straight round as it beat Championship struggler Plymouth Argyle 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Teenager Nico O'Reilly saved City with two headed goals after Ukrainian Maksym Talovierov sent thousands of visiting fans into delirium by heading Plymouth into the lead.

Both his goals were set up by Kevin de Bruyne, who added a late third goal.