Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is facing backlash at home over his support for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened to use economic force to make Canada the 51st state.

The 64-year-old retired NHL player has recently faced criticism on social media, boos in Canadian pubs when he appeared at a televised Canada vs. U.S. hockey game and a push to rename a freeway that bears his moniker.

The online petition to rename Wayne Gretzky Drive in Edmonton, Alberta, says Canadians feel "betrayed" by his support of Trump.