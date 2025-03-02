World No. 3 Lydia Ko earned a commanding four-shot victory over Ayaka Furue and Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul to lift the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Sunday.

The Olympic champion's victory was her first in 11 appearances at the event on the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, where her previous best was second in 2015.

Ko, a three-time major winner, started the final round with a one-shot lead over a tightly packed field.