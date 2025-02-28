Nadeshiko Japan boss Nils Nielsen clearly understands the importance of first impressions as his side emerged victorious in claiming a first-ever SheBelieves Cup title in the Greenlander’s debut outing since taking the job in December.

Japan recorded impressive wins against Australia and Colombia before edging past the United States, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, 2-1 in an enthralling winner-takes-all final match on Wednesday in San Diego.

“I think we were extremely brave,” Nielsen said after the final game. “They kept the ball (even) when it was difficult to do so. They are stepping up, and they are really trying. So I think it was deserved that we won.”