Russian chess grandmaster Boris Spassky has died at the age of 88, International Chess Federation (FIDE) General Director Emil Sutovsky said on Thursday.

Spassky, who took French nationality in 1978, was the 10th World Chess Champion, holding the title from 1969 to 1972, when he lost it to American Bobby Fischer in Reykjavik in a contest later dubbed as the "Match of the Century."

During that match in the midst of the Cold War, which he lost 12.5-8.5 despite winning the first two games, Spassky showed great sportsmanship, applauding Fischer after losing the sixth game.