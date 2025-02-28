Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has again denied allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior at massage parlors and spas, days after Ravens officials called the accusations "concerning."

"I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," Tucker said in a statement that echoed comments he made last month on social media and through his lawyer.

In his latest statement, first published on the OutKick website on Wednesday, Tucker said he "never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise I am sorry," Tucker said.

In the latest wave of allegations against Tucker, the Baltimore Banner reported that seven more massage therapists had accused him of inappropriate behavior, bringing the number of women making allegations to 16.

The 35-year-old Super Bowl-winner has been accused of repeatedly exposing his genitals and brushing some of the therapists' thighs with his fingers.

The women involved say the allegations span from 2012, Tucker's rookie season with the Ravens, to 2016.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta commented on the allegations at the NFL's scouting combine on Tuesday.

"The allegations are serious, concerning," he said. "The amount of allegations are serious and concerning.

"I think we're fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can and make our decisions based on that."