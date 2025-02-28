Lewis Hamilton said he was "really enjoying" driving his Ferrari after ending the second morning of Formula One's preseason testing in Bahrain with his name near the top of the timesheets.

The seven-time world champion was second overall on the day but only 0.031 seconds slower than Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard whose place he took at Ferrari and who will be racing for Williams when the season starts in Australia on March 16.

"I am really enjoying the car," Hamilton told television reporters at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit. "We're slowly bonding, I think.