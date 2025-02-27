Toko Koga scored the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute to help Nadeshiko Japan defeat the United States women's national team 2-1 in San Diego on Wednesday to end the host nation's five-year reign as SheBelieves Cup champion.

Japan won the title for the first time.

Yuka Momiki gave the Japanese the lead in the second minute before Ally Sentnor tied it in the 14th.