Six-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from the WNBA on Tuesday, closing the book on one of the most decorated careers in all of basketball.

The league's 42-year-old all-time leading scorer brought home three championships in her 20 years with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her first overall after she led UConn to three collegiate titles.

"Diana Taurasi is one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.