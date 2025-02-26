Daizen Maeda scored twice as Celtic bounced back from a rare Scottish Premiership defeat to thrash third-placed Aberdeen 5-1 on Wednesday.

Jota, Callum McGregor and Yang Hyun-jun were also on target for Brendan Rodgers' men, who surged 16 points clear of Rangers.

Celtic had suffered just a second league defeat of the season at Hibernian on Saturday, just days after a dramatic late Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.

Normal service was resumed at Celtic Park with Maeda taking his tally for an impressive season to 25 goals.

"It's one of the great traits of this team, that resilience they have to bounce back when we slip," said Rodgers.

"The response has been very, very good. That's a mark of the mentality of the team."

Maeda was restored as Rodgers' central striker in three changes to the side that started in Edinburgh at the weekend.

After a bright start from Aberdeen, the Japan international opened the floodgates with a composed finish from close range.

Jota slotted in the second after a one-two with Arne Engels before captain McGregor added a third before halftime.

Substitutes Luke McCowan and Yang combined for the South Korean to slot in the fourth 18 minutes from time.

Shayden Morris pulled a goal back for the Dons as Celtic conceded at home in the league for the first time since Aberdeen's last visit in October.

But Maeda had the final say by rounding off the scoring with a tap in from Alistair Johnston's teasing cross.

"He is a wonderful example for our team, the work ethic, mentality, humility within it and when he plays wide or central, he scores for us," added Rodgers on Maeda.