About four minutes apart, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and Kansas City head coach Andy Reid gave slightly different views of where the franchise stands with tight end Travis Kelce. They agreed on one point: There is no deadline for his decision about playing in 2025.

"We did have a chance to talk before they left," Reid said Tuesday just before the noon hour on the status of Kelce. "That's up to Travis. At this point, it's 'Get out of town. They've played a lot of football here. So, step back, then we'll talk.'"

Kelce was reportedly given a deadline of March 14, one day before an $11.5 million roster bonus is due to trigger in the final year of his contract. But Veach said adamantly, "There is no deadline."