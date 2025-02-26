Diana Taurasi, a three-time WNBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and the league's all-time leading scorer, announced her retirement Tuesday, bringing her decorated 20-season career with the Phoenix Mercury to a close.

The move was expected for Taurasi, who will turn 43 this June. The Mercury honored her at the end of the 2024 WNBA season, promoting the final home game of the year with the phrase, "If This Is It," and giving Taurasi a postgame ceremony even though she'd yet to officially decide to retire.

She said in September that she did not want to "make any emotional, rash decisions" about her future but added, "I know the end is near."