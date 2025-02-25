Japan's Ao Tanaka and Dutch forward Joel Piroe scored late goals as Leeds came from behind to win 3-1 at promotion rivals Sheffield United on Monday, leaving them five points clear at the top of English football's second tier.

Victory over second-placed Sheffield United in the all-Yorkshire clash at Bramall Lane strengthened fallen giants Leeds' bid to return to the lucrative Premier League, with only the top two at the end of the regular season guaranteed promotion to the top-flight.

This win lifted Leeds seven points clear of third-placed Burnley, with 12 league games remaining, but defeat for the Blades left them a mere two points ahead of the Clarets.