Australia has submitted an expression of interest (EOI) to host the 2031 men's Asian Cup, while Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have launched a joint bid for the continental showpiece.

Australia, which hosted and won the 2015 tournament and will stage the Women's Asian Cup next year, submitted its EOI to the Asian Football Confederation on Monday, Football Australia (FA) said.

"Football Australia is delighted to confirm that it has submitted an Expression of Interest to host the AFC ASIAN CUP 2031 Finals," an FA spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

"This important step reaffirms our commitment to advancing the beautiful game in Australia and on the international stage, while adhering fully to the bidding process as set out by the AFC."

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have never hosted the Asian Cup before. However, Uzbekistan will organize the women's event in 2029.

"The AFC Asian Cup is more than a football tournament, it is a celebration of unity, progress, and sporting excellence," Central Asian Football Association President Rustam Emomali said in a post on Instagram.

"Central Asia has a deep-rooted football culture and a passionate fan base, and we are confident that together, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyz Republic can deliver an exceptional tournament that leaves a lasting legacy."

Australia and the central Asian nations are the latest to notify the Asian Football Confederation of their desire to organize the quadrennial event, following EOIs from the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Indonesia.

The next edition of the men's Asian Cup will be played in Saudi Arabia in 2027.