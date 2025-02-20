When Lewis Hamilton put on his Ferrari racing suit for the first time before his maiden test for the team last month, he needed a moment to adjust to his new look.

While putting on a set of overalls is automatic for racing drivers, wearing the Ferrari red is an honor bestowed on very few. And after 12 years in the silver and black of Mercedes, this was a big change for Hamilton.

The excitement and anticipation he felt had been long in the making. But after his first test in the 2025 car, it is a reality.