Japan's rugby union said Tuesday it was seeking answers after its chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi was suspended from his position with Asia Rugby pending an investigation into a potential code of conduct breach.

Asia Rugby said Monday that Iwabuchi, who was elected as one of the organization's three vice presidents in November, was suspended from "any duties and responsibilities until the pending investigation is concluded."

It said he had been suspended "in line with Asia Rugby principles of equality, transparency and accountability," without giving further details.

Asia Rugby is the regional association of World Rugby, the global governing body.

Iwabuchi has served as chairman of the Japan Rugby Football Union since 2019 and was instrumental in bringing Eddie Jones back for a second stint as head coach last year.

The JRFU said in a statement that it was seeking clarification from Asia Rugby.

"The JRFU is trying to confirm the circumstances and reasons why our chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi has been temporarily suspended from his position as Asia Rugby vice president, which was announced on February 24," the statement said.

"We have confirmed that he has not committed any act that goes against Asia Rugby's principles of equality, transparency and accountability, and that he is responding in accordance with the code of conduct.

"We will continue to do our best to develop Asian rugby."

Japan is set to play home games against Wales and Australia this year before taking on Ireland, Wales and Georgia in a November tour of Europe.